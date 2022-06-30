Britain wants to give the Ukrainians the “means to repel the Russians, to expel the Russians” from their territory, the UK PM has said.

Speaking at a Nato summit in Madrid, Boris Johnson said it would be up to President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people to decide if they wanted to “cut a deal with Russia”.

But he told BBC political editor Chris Mason that Ukraine would find it very difficult to do a deal, and President Putin was not offering one.

