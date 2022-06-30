Boris Johnson on UK supporting Ukraine over any Russia deal
Britain wants to give the Ukrainians the “means to repel the Russians, to expel the Russians” from their territory, the UK PM has said.
Speaking at a Nato summit in Madrid, Boris Johnson said it would be up to President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people to decide if they wanted to “cut a deal with Russia”.
But he told BBC political editor Chris Mason that Ukraine would find it very difficult to do a deal, and President Putin was not offering one.
LIVE: Russia withdraws troops from Snake Island
Ukrainian troops getting weapons training in UK