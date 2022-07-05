No 10 did not tell the truth when it said the PM was unaware of official complaints about Chris Pincher's behaviour, an ex-civil servant in the Foreign Office has said.

Simon McDonald said Boris Johnson had been "briefed in person" about an investigation into Mr Pincher, then a Foreign Office minister.

Mr Pincher, the MP for Tamworth, was suspended as a Conservative Party MP last week over allegations he groped two men at a private members' club in London. He says he is seeking professional medical support and has no intention of resigning as an MP.

In a strongly-worded letter to the parliamentary standards commissioner, Sir Simon has disputed No 10's version of events.