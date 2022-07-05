Minister for Children, Will Quince has backed the Prime Minister saying Mr Johnson "was not aware" of allegations made against the Conservative party's former Deputy Chief Whip, Chris Pincher.

Mr Quince said he spoke to Number 10 and asked "firmly and clearly" what had happened. He went on to say that it was made clear to him that: "the prime minister was not aware of any allegation or complaint made against the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher".