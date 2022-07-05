The prime minister has "trashed the reputation of a proud and honourable party" a Tory MP has claimed.

Sir Roger Gale said Boris Johnson had sent ministers "effectively to lie on his behalf" in interviews over his handling of claims against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

The Tory MP, who has been a critic of the prime minister, added: "It cannot go on like this."

