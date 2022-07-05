The prime minister has said it was "a mistake" to appoint Chris Pincher, and it was the “wrong thing to do" to make the MP deputy chief whip.

Boris Johnson said the MP had behaved "very, very badly" and apologised to those who has been affected.

The PM says a complaint was made against Chris Pincher in the Foreign Office three years ago.

Mr Pincher has denied previous allegations of sexual misconduct. The BBC has approached him for a comment about a complaint made about an alleged incident while he was a minister in the Foreign Office

