Peers laugh over standards in public life statement
Peers in the House of Lords laughed as a Commons statement about upholding standards in public life was read aloud for a second time.
Lord True was telling the Lords what MPs had previously heard in the Commons.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis was defending the prime minister - after Labour’s Angela Rayner questioned him over what the PM did and didn't know about Chris Pincher.
LIVE: PM did not recall hearing about Pincher complaint - minister