'Enough is enough', Sajid Javid says in resignation speech

Former health secretary Sajid Javid MP tells the Commons he has concluded the government's problems "start at the top" and "that's not going to change".

He also said those cabinet ministers who have stayed in government will have their reasons for doing so, but he pointed out that staying is also a choice.

