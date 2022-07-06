Watch: Johnson v Starmer in full at PMQs

After a swathe of ministerial resignations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson took on Labour leader Keir Starmer at a fiery Prime Minister's Questions.

Mr Starmer pushed the PM on his appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, despite knowing about historic sexual misconduct allegations made against him. Mr Pincher stood down last week after he was accused of groping two men in private members' club.

In response, Mr Johnson said he had taken action in responding to the fresh allegations and that he "abhorred bulling and the abuse of power".

