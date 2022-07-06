The Speaker told MPs off for clapping as Gary Sambrook criticised the prime minister and called on him to resign.

Lindsay Hoyle said they "ought to be "embarrassed" for clapping after the Tory backbencher raised Chris Pincher's behaviour in the Carlton Club last week and added that Boris Johnson tried to blame other people for his own mistakes.

Mr Johnson said "there was a simple reason" his critics wanted him out, but he was going to "get on and deliver our mandate" and win another election.

