Ahead of Boris Johnson's expected announcement about standing down as PM, MPs called for him to go quickly, so ministers can be appointed and the government can function.

In a nearly empty Parliament, Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael, Tory Aaron Bell, Labour's Stephen Timms and Tory Matthew Offord spoke about Boris Johnson's future and a potential caretaker PM.

They were answered by Paymaster General Michael Ellis for the government.

Who could replace Boris Johnson?