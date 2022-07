Announcing his resignation, Boris Johnson spoke of the "herd instinct" at Westminster and how no-one was "indispensable".

Speaking in Downing Street, he recalled his record as PM and Tory leader, and how it was "painful" not to see through more ideas.

He added: "I want you how said I am giving up the best job in the world, but them's the breaks".

Watch the PM's full speech from Downing Street