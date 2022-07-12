Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee has announced the names of the top eight Conservative leadership contenders.

They are Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi.

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Rehman Chishti MP withdrew from the contest just minutes before the deadline.

The results of the first ballot will be drawn on Wednesday.