'I'm backing Rishi Sunak' - Jeremy Hunt

Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has given his backing to former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to be Conservative leader and prime minister.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hunt said, "I would be proud to to have him as my next prime minister."

Mr Hunt was eliminated from the contest after failing to get enough votes, along with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Reflecting on his own defeat, Mr Hunt said: "Politics is about momentum and I'm afraid I didn't have it this time."