On Monday 18 July, MPs are debating a public petition not to withdraw funding for BTec qualifications.

Campaigners are calling on the government to reverse the plan to withdraw funding for qualifications such as BTecs and argue that students should not be forced to choose between studying A-levels or T-levels from the age of 16.

They say removing BTecs will leave many students without a viable pathway after their GCSEs, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Students will continue to be able to study BTecs and other applied general qualifications (AGQs) where they meet new quality criteria and support progression to good outcomes."