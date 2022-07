Tom Tugendhat was knocked out of the Conservative leadership race after Monday's round of voting by Tory MPs.

Rishi Sunak came out on top - again. He will now face Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss in the next vote on Tuesday.

The field will narrow to two names on Wednesday, before Tory party members pick their new leader and the new prime minister.

