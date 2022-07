Rishi Sunak has again led the vote of fellow Tory MPs to be the new party leader and prime minister - while Kemi Badenoch has been knocked out of the contest.

Mr Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss will go head to head in the final vote of Conservative MPs in Wednesday, after which the final two candidates to be prime minister will be announced.

LIVE: Badenoch out as Sunak wins fourth Tory vote