The transport secretary said unions “don’t bother” to put pay offers to members “and just call more strike dates”.

Grant Shapps said rail workers were supported to make sure no one lost their job through Covid, and criticised how they have "repaid" the public by going on strike.

The RMT said there has been an offer from Network Rail that was not high enough to combat inflation, but no rail operating companies have made any pay and jobs offers.

