Network Rail is offering workers an "absolute rock solid guarantee of no compulsory redundancies", its chief executive has said.

Addressing claims from the RMT union, Andrew Haines said the pay deal also covered discounted travel, cash bonuses and pay increases.

Network Rail runs tracks and signals, while other firms run the train services.

Mr Haines said he had heard a "very different message" to reports about plans to close all ticket offices, but said some staff may move on to platforms.