Why Nadine Dorries called out Rishi Sunak's suit

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has defended a tweet she made in criticism of Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak.

Ms Dorries tweeted on Monday about the cost of Mr Sunak's suit and Prada shoes, while commending his opponent, Liz Truss, for her £4.50 earrings.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt in Birmingham ahead of the Commonwealth games, Ms Dorries said that she made the comments as she believed that candidates "need to relate to the lives that people lead".