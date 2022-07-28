Tory leadership contender Liz Truss pledged to deliver the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme in full during the first official hustings of the Tory leadership campaign.

Speaking in Leeds, Ms Truss asked why transport in Leeds was so bad, and said that transport had not improved much since she lived there as a teenager.

"Leeds is the largest city in Europe without a metro network", she added, promising to "work to fix that" if elected.

