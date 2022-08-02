Truss: I will not be going ahead with regional pay boards

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has backtracked on a proposal to link public sector pay to local living costs following a backlash from Tory MPs and opposition parties.

The foreign secretary told the BBC the plan had been "misrepresented" and people had been "unnecessarily worried about my policies".

"I never had any intention of changing the terms and conditions of teachers and nurses. But what I want to be clear about it that I will not be going ahead with the regional pay boards."