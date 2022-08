Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak says polls show he is in the "best place" to win over the UK in a general election.

Ahead of a hustings in Cardiff, he told the BBC's Walescast podcast he had the "broader support" from MPs and he was "confident" of winning over the party membership.

Either Mr Sunak or Liz Truss will be declared the new leader on 5 September, taking over as prime minister the next day.

