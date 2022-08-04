Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak took questions from Conservative party members in another TV event - this one hosted by Sky News.

The foreign secretary defended her U-turn on regional pay policy; set out how she would rescue the economy; and was asked whether she owed the Queen an apology.

Meanwhile, the ex-chancellor defended his role in Boris Johnson's downfall. He also said nothing was off the table to solve cost of living crisis.

Video edited by James Harness

Footage courtesy of Sky News