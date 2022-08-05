Rishi Sunak tells an audience of Conservative Party members in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, he diverted funding from "deprived urban areas".

In a video obtained by the New Statesman, the former chancellor says he wanted to ensure "areas like this" got the funding they deserved.

Sunak allies have suggested he was referring to changing "outdated" funding formulas which overlooked deprivation in towns and rural areas, but Labour have accused Mr Sunak of funnelling "taxpayers' money to prosperous Tory shires".