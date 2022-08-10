Rishi Sunak has set out further details of his plan to help poorer households with energy bills over the winter.

In a BBC interview, the Tory leadership candidate said he would make further payments to low-income households and pensioners.

He said it was too early to put a precise figure on the extra payments, or how much they would cost to deliver.

However, he suggested they would compensate for a projected £400 increase in bills compared to predictions earlier this year.

Pushed on whether the extra payments would cost a "few billion" or over £10bn, he replied: "It's much closer to former than the latter".