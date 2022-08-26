Tory leadership rivals have 'almost nothing to say' on energy - Reeves
Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves MP has been speaking to BBC Breakfast after energy regulator Ofgem announced the typical household energy bill would hit £3,549 a year from October.
She accused Conservative leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss of having "almost nothing to say" about huge energy price rises.
Reeves said Labour would freeze energy prices for six months using a windfall tax from North Sea energy profits.