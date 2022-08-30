Burnham calls for pay freezes and cuts for high earners
Greater Manchester's Labour mayor has called for "more public control and more public ownership" of power and transport firms.
Andy Burnham said privatisation had "failed" with trains in "chaos" and raw sewage pumped on to beaches while firms were given public bailouts through the Covid pandemic.
The former cabinet minister said there needed to be an end to “high and excessive pay”, calling for pay freezes and cuts to give increases to the lower paid.