Boris Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

The outgoing prime minister has claimed people are more interested in broadband than "the fate of this or that politician".

Asked repeatedly about reports he is plotting a political comeback on a visit a broadband provider in Wiltshire, Boris Johnson said people were more interested in "today".

His successor is due to be announced on Monday, moving in to Downing Street on Tuesday.

