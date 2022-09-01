Boris Johnson said his government has not "shirked the big decisions" as he announced state backing for a new nuclear reactor at Sizewell in Suffolk.

Days from standing down from office, he said government had tried to "put in the things this country will need for the long-term” as he called for "no more national myopia, not more short-termism".

He ended his speech calling the UK to "go nuclear, go large and go with Sizewell C."

