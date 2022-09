Sir Keir Starmer sits down with Nicky Campbell to answer callers’ questions.

James in Huddersfield, called Radio 5 Live to ask the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, why the Labour party is being “so timid”.

“Our [Labour's] current offering on energy prices for the winter is kicking the can down the road, it’s not solving a problem it’s delaying it.”

Sir Keir says Labour has put forward a fully-costed plan to tackle the energy crisis.