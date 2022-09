Tory voters have chosen Liz Truss as their new leader and she will become prime minister on Tuesday.

As widely expected, the South West Norfolk MP beat Rishi Sunak to become leader of her party, Sir Graham Brady has announced.

She is due to go to Balmoral within 24 hours and be sworn in as the UK prime minister after Boris Johnson formally resigns.

