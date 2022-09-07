New Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have faced each other at Prime Minister's Questions.

It was Truss's first full day in the job, and the first time she had answered questions in the House of Commons as prime minister.

Starmer began by congratulating Truss on her appointment as PM. Then it was down to business.

He immediately challenged Truss on her being against extra taxation on energy company profits. Truss said she was against a windfall tax because she believed it put companies off investing in the UK.