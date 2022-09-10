Charles III is a 'very worthy successor' - David Cameron

Three former prime ministers – Mr Cameron, Gordon Brown and Theresa May – spoke about their memories of the late Queen and their expectations of the new King for the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Mr Cameron told the BBC that Charles had served “the longest apprenticeship in history” and said the King was a “very worthy successor” to his mother.

