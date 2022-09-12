Boris Johnson said the Queen was "absolutely on it" in a discussion he had with her two days before her death.

The former prime minister said she was "very focused" and praised her "incredible" sense of duty. He told the BBC's Fiona Bruce about their final meeting at Balmoral when he went to resign as UK PM.

