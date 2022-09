Kwasi Kwarteng said "a reboot, a rethink" was needed for the UK economy and to help the less well-off.

He rejected a claim from an un-named minister that his mini-budget was a "massive gamble".

Speaking to BBC political editor Chris Mason, he said the UK had no growth and the highest taxes in the G7 under its previous policies.

