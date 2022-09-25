The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have been speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg about their different approaches to tax.

The chancellor has defended his decision to cut taxes, saying there is more to come.

The Labour leader has said the party would reintroduce the top rate of 45p.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.