Kwasi Kwarteng has declined to comment on the financial market reaction since his mini-budget on Friday.

The pound fell to a record low against the dollar as markets reacted to the UK's biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

Asked repeatedly for a response to the volatility on the markets, he said: “I’m not going to make any comment now”.

