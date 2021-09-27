Rosie Duffield said she felt “safer” being back at the Labour conference this year but has not yet heard from her leader.

She did not attend the 2021 gathering after speaking out on women's issues. The MP said she had spoke to Sir Keir Stammer about those issues at the time, but they have not talked since.

Speaking to the BBC at the Liverpool conference, the Canterbury MP said she had previously questioned her role in the party, but "things are going in the right direction now".