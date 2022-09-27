Labour conference: Key moments from Sir Keir's speech
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has attempted to reposition the Labour Party in a major speech to conference in Liverpool.
Sir Keir promised a "fresh start" for the UK pledging to invest in the NHS, green energy and "spread opportunity to all." He also said that the Conservative government had lost control of the economy and crashed the pound.
These are the key moments from his speech.
Read more: Labour plans publicly-owned renewable energy giant