The mini-budget was "absolutely essential" in resetting the debate about growth, Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

The chancellor added it was "premature" to say whether the government would keep a previous pledge that would see benefits rise in April 2023 at the rate of today's inflation rate of 10%.

But he said the prime minister was "absolutely committed" to keeping the triple-lock on pension rises.

