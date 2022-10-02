Liz Truss would lose a Commons vote on cutting the top rate of income tax, former cabinet minister Grant Shapps has told the BBC.

Scrapping the 45% top rate was a key part of last Friday's mini-budget aimed at boosting growth, but it was followed by market turmoil and a big slide in the polls.

Speaking to the BBC's Political Editor Chris Mason, Mr Shapps warned Ms Truss not to have a "tin ear" to voters' concerns about rising living costs and to do a U-turn as soon as possible.