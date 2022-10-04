PM asked how her first four weeks in office have gone

Liz Truss said has said she cares about "doing the right thing by the British people" in her new role as PM.

BBC political editor Chris Mason asked her about the party's fall in option polls, and about some of her party being in revolt since she took over four weeks ago.

She spoke of her to actions to cut energy bills and lower inflation, adding she had taken action to "keep taxes low".

Live: Truss in fresh battle over benefits as top Tory breaks ranks