Ex-Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the prospect of Boris Johnson returning to No 10 is "highly, extremely unlikely".

Speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, she said the message from Johnson was that people should get behind the new prime minister.

She said although she was one of Liz Truss' biggest supporters, the new administration needed to address Labour's lead in the opinion polls.

Nadine Dorries was an ally of former Boris Johnson and backer of Truss, when she was running to be leader of the Conservative Party.