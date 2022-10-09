The Scottish first minister has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg she would like to be a "friend" of Liz Truss based on the areas where the two could work together constructively.

But asked who she would rather have as prime minister, Nicola Sturgeon said she would have no difficulty choosing between a Tory or Labour government - indicating a preference for the latter.

"I detest the Tories and everything they stand for," she said.

She added that being better than the Tories was "not a high bar to cross" at the moment, suggesting a more "radical alternative" from Labour was needed.

