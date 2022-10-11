Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has said ensuring that schoolchildren have nutritious meals would lead to a "better GDP".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that school dinners were a long term investment which took "10-20 years" to see results from.

"I've seen six prime ministers and 13 education secretaries and none of them have taken seriously managing child health," he added.

He said poverty and ill-health was higher in regions with more poverty, which led to "poor people being kept poor".