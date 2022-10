The chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp said no "real terms cuts" in government spending were planned.

Minutes earlier Liz Truss told the Commons she "absolutely" ruled out making cuts in public spending,

Mr Philp told Labour MP Angela Eagle "spending restraint" was "not the same as real-terms cuts". He said the government would "exercise iron discipline when it comes to spending restraint".

LIVE: Truss tells MPs she won't cut public spending