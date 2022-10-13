Kwasi Kwarteng admits there was "some turbulence" in the economy after last month's mini-budget.

The chancellor is to set out how he will fund tax cuts and reduce debt on 31 October, amid media speculation of a U-turn.

Asked directly if the government will U-turn on elements of his mini-budget, including corporation tax, he said that he was focused on delivering the plan.

He and Prime Minister Liz Truss are under pressure to rethink their raft of tax cuts,

LIVE: Kwarteng acknowledges turbulence after mini-budget