Liz Truss asked why she should stay on as PM

Liz Truss took four questions from journalists during what the BBC's chief political correspondent Nick Eardly described as a "very short" news conference.

The event came after the prime minister sacked her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and replaced him with former health and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Kwarteng lost his job just three weeks after he announced unfunded tax cuts that triggered financial turmoil.

The PM is also facing growing calls from within her own party and elsewhere to rethink her economic plans.