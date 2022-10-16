Jeremy Hunt - Hard decisions ahead

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg a day after assuming office, the chancellor was quizzed about what economic changes were coming.

He said the government was doing everything it could to bring back stability to the economy.

Mr Hunt said he didn't think the country was going to have to enter a period of austerity, and that people would eventually see the government was willing to do "tough and difficult things" to secure long term prosperity.

After being pressed about Prime Minister Liz Truss's premiership, the new chancellor said that he believes voters want stability rather than a change at the top.