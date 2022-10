Following claims by Labour MP Stella Creasy that Liz Truss was "cowering under her desk" instead of facing MPs, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said the PM was not in the chamber "for a very good reason".

Ms Mordaunt was answering questions about the change of chancellor.

The PM did arrive later, for the chancellor's statement on the economy.

